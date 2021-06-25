Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Position in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Genie Energy worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Genie Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 125.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Genie Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Genie Energy stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.06 million, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $135.34 million for the quarter.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Energy Services. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

