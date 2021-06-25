Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys New Shares in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $2,584,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,636,000 after acquiring an additional 63,489 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John R. Farris bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $95,466.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Brandler bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.29. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 6.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.78.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $234.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

