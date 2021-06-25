Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 12,500 CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 187.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

