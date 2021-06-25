GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GP Strategies Corporation, whose operating subsidiary is General Physics Corporation, is a NYSE listed company. General Physics is a global provider of training and e-Learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services, improving the effectiveness of organizations by customizing solutions that enhance an organization’s people, processes or technology. “

Get GP Strategies alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

NYSE:GPX opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60. GP Strategies has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $18.45.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $114.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.66 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GP Strategies will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPX. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in GP Strategies by 11.2% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 444,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 44,667 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 75.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in GP Strategies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 160,607 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in GP Strategies during the first quarter worth about $101,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GP Strategies (GPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.