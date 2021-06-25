Goose Finance Market Capitalization Hits $2.58 Million (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. In the last week, Goose Finance has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $13,751.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00004606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Goose Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00054366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00021045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.80 or 0.00604060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000302 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00038783 BTC.

About Goose Finance

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goose Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goose Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.