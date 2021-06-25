GoodHaven Capital Management LLC Sells 18,120 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,120 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for approximately 10.2% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $13,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 74,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 35,623 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,640,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45,530 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 924,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 150,018 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,867. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.97.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 17.50%. Analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.