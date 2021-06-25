Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) is Cliffwater LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cliffwater LLC lessened its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,404,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,398 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC comprises 4.9% of Cliffwater LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cliffwater LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Golub Capital BDC worth $20,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,218,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 81,011 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,044,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,775,000 after purchasing an additional 211,443 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 812,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of GBDC stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $15.56. 4,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,706. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.57.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,705.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $29,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,327.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 91,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,777. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

