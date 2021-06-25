Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pareto Securities

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Pareto Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Pareto Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOGL. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.61. Golden Ocean Group has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 3.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 348,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

