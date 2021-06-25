Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gold Standard Ventures has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.25.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN GSV opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.95. Gold Standard Ventures has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Gold Standard Ventures will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSV. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 17.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,097,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,076 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,450,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp boosted its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 5,903,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,862 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 567,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 272,308 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 304.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 409,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 308,469 shares in the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.