Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gold Standard Ventures has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.25.
NYSEAMERICAN GSV opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.95. Gold Standard Ventures has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSV. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 17.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,097,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,076 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,450,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp boosted its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 5,903,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,862 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 567,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 272,308 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 304.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 409,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 308,469 shares in the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile
Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.
