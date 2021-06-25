Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives $12.01 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

GFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE GFI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,437,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,255,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Gold Fields by 56.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 731,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 263,574 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at $712,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

