Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives $12.01 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.
GFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.
Shares of NYSE GFI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,437,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,255,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Gold Fields Company Profile
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.
