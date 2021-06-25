GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Shares Up 3%

Shares of GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.65. 160,405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 181,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLGDF. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoGold Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of GoGold Resources from $3.50 to $3.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

