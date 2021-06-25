GoalVest Advisory LLC Takes $508,000 Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 168.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,094,000 after buying an additional 994,969 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 334.7% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter worth approximately $4,095,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 46.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total transaction of $4,559,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,120 shares in the company, valued at $43,539,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,277. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.36.

DocuSign stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.60. The company had a trading volume of 37,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,905. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.63 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.33. The stock has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of -256.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.16 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

