GoalVest Advisory LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGI. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,628,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RGI traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.86. The stock had a trading volume of 25,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,025. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $114.38 and a 12 month high of $194.02.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

