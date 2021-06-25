GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 8,296 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,561 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 65.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,465 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,786 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,707,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,593,000 after acquiring an additional 784,352 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XEL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.40. 21,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.20. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,057.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,090 shares of company stock worth $11,500,784. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

