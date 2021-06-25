GoalVest Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,627 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

QCOM traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,746,730. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.07. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $86.68 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $155.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.