GoalVest Advisory LLC Invests $687,000 in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ABB during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in ABB by 9,108.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 18,854 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in ABB by 97.2% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in ABB by 22.6% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 39,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DNB Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,346. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.70. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

