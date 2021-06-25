GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.7% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,454,000 after buying an additional 628,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,573,000 after buying an additional 2,058,460 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,298,000 after buying an additional 318,857 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 266,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after buying an additional 1,697,349 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.69. 4,534,934 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.