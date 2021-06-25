GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.0% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $18,961,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.55. The stock had a trading volume of 124,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,185,418. The firm has a market cap of $193.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

