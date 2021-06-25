GoalVest Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 385.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after purchasing an additional 203,448 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after purchasing an additional 413,872 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $374.00. 32,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,762. The company has a fifty day moving average of $371.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $370.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

