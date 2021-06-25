GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,940. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $56.49 and a one year high of $110.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.07.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

