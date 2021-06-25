GNY (GNY) Market Cap Reaches $88.56 Million

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. GNY has a market cap of $88.56 million and $197,197.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GNY has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (GNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

