GMS (NYSE:GMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GMS had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GMS traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.06. 7,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,991. GMS has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.77 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.49.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 46,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $2,034,626.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have bought 176,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,426 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

