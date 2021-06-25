GMS (NYSE:GMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.04 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Shares of GMS stock traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $46.89. 6,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,991. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77 and a beta of 2.11. GMS has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $47.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.49.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GMS. Robert W. Baird raised shares of GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their price objective on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 46,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $2,034,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought 176,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,426 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

