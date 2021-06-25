Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.20. Global Indemnity Group shares last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 3,457 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $157.73 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 4.44%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 713.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 459,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

