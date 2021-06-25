GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Libertas Partners restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,539.13 ($20.11).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,405 ($18.36) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,671.60 ($21.84). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,362.76. The company has a market cap of £70.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 648 shares of company stock worth $867,889.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

