Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $43.01

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$43.01 and traded as high as C$45.23. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at C$44.97, with a volume of 471,502 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on GIL shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -261.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$746.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$639.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 41,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.56, for a total transaction of C$1,858,982.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,949,440.99.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

