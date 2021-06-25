Geoffrey Peter Robillard Sells 117,746 Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total value of C$6,741,912.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$57,258,100.

Geoffrey Peter Robillard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 13,100 shares of Dollarama stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total value of C$749,718.24.

On Monday, April 12th, Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 68,754 shares of Dollarama stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.06, for a total transaction of C$3,922,828.22.

TSE:DOL opened at C$56.92 on Friday. Dollarama Inc. has a 12 month low of C$44.45 and a 12 month high of C$58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$55.08. The company has a market cap of C$17.66 billion and a PE ratio of 29.96.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.5599997 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 9.75%.

DOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$62.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.33.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

