Geode Capital Management LLC Has $94.54 Million Stock Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,646,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,684 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.63% of HollyFrontier worth $94,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in HollyFrontier by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in HollyFrontier by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,969 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth $4,769,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in HollyFrontier by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 26,419 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

HFC opened at $33.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 1.80.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

