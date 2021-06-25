Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 905,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 35,132 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $93,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of SSD opened at $111.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.34. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.29 and a 52-week high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.55%.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Olosky purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

