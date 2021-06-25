Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 65,387 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,055,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $88,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Old Republic International by 606.9% in the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $63,951,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,167,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,115 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Old Republic International by 309.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,207,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Old Republic International by 1,793.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,181,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,646 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $45,818. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORI opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

ORI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

