Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,732,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.72% of NOV worth $92,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of NOV by 0.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,028 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NOV by 229.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NOV by 24.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

NOV stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

