Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 23,619 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,066,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $96,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA grew its stake in ITT by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 71,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 32,287 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of ITT by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 34,886 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of ITT by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 49,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of ITT by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen upped their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

Shares of ITT opened at $90.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 107.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

