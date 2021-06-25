Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Hits $1.97

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $8.72 million and approximately $226,874.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00006196 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

