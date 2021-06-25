Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $339.64.

GNRC stock opened at $392.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.99, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.90. Generac has a 12 month low of $111.63 and a 12 month high of $409.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $331.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Generac will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,890 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,590 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Generac by 345.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,471 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Generac by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,290,000 after acquiring an additional 134,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after acquiring an additional 334,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Generac by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,560,000 after purchasing an additional 514,998 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

