GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €31.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on G1A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €34.37 ($40.44).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of G1A opened at €34.11 ($40.13) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €35.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 1-year high of €37.34 ($43.93).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.