GB Group (LON:GBG) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of GB Group (LON:GBG) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

LON GBG opened at GBX 840 ($10.97) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 62.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 892.22. GB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 641 ($8.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 999 ($13.05).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from GB Group’s previous dividend of $3.00.

In related news, insider David Mathew acquired 7,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 886 ($11.58) per share, for a total transaction of £67,832.16 ($88,623.15). Also, insider Liz Catchpole bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 840 ($10.97) per share, for a total transaction of £39,480 ($51,580.87).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

