Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Down 4.5%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.43 and last traded at $18.43. 6,061 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 690,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gatos Silver from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.66.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, VP Philip Pyle sold 15,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $180,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,052.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis Felipe Huerta sold 33,368 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $620,978.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,770.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,631. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Gatos Silver by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Gatos Silver by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.