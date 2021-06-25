Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $326.63 million-329.38 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.61 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nomura raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of Gaotu Techedu stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,204,531. Gaotu Techedu has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $149.05.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

