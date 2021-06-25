Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Galp Energia, SGPS has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of GLPEY stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 6.96%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -466.67%.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

