G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.13. G-III Apparel Group reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

In related news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $817,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,806,000 after purchasing an additional 728,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.68. 9,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.74.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

