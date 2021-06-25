FY2023 EPS Estimates for GameStop Corp. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of GameStop in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.81.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GME. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $56.33.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $212.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of -116.65 and a beta of -2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.47. GameStop has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $483.00.

In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,656,000 after buying an additional 616,828 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,159,000 after buying an additional 1,825,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GameStop by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,556,000 after buying an additional 2,279,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,032,000 after buying an additional 84,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after buying an additional 46,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

