FY2021 EPS Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $7.90 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.75. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 2.01. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

