FY2021 EPS Estimates for Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Raised by Analyst

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Heineken in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will earn $2.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.85.

Get Heineken alerts:

HEINY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Heineken stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. Heineken has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.87.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.