FY2021 EPS Estimates for County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Raised by Piper Sandler

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of County Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.32. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for County Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million.

ICBK has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

County Bancorp stock opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.73. County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in County Bancorp by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 172,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 56.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 28.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

