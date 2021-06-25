Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Price Target Increased to GBX 900 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) had its price objective increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of FSTA opened at GBX 840 ($10.97) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 873.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.87. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 12 month low of GBX 486 ($6.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 977.73 ($12.77). The stock has a market cap of £518.68 million and a P/E ratio of -14.46.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

