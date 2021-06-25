Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Shares Down 6.1%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY)’s share price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.38. 880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79.

Fuji Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FJTNY)

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

