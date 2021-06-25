Friendz Hits Market Cap of $835,349.91 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Friendz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Friendz has a total market cap of $835,349.91 and $51,276.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Friendz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00054215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.19 or 0.00600026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000303 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00038725 BTC.

Friendz Coin Profile

FDZ is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 521,406,101 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.