Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.370-1.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FRD traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.77. 1,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,053. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $102.06 million, a PE ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.37. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55.
About Friedman Industries
