Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.370-1.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FRD traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.77. 1,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,053. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $102.06 million, a PE ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.37. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.