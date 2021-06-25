Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the natural resource company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
NYSE:FCX opened at $37.52 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $46.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.
Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile
Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.
