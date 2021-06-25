Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 139,672 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.01% of Veeva Systems worth $801,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 675.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 158.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $4,308,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $3,134,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.18.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $313.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.32, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.81 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.56.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $25,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $218,635.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,353.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,297 shares of company stock worth $4,535,854 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.